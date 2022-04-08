COLUMN: The longer TNT waits, the more it risks losing Mikey Williams

CHICAGO - Shortly after helping TNT win the Philippine Cup last October, a feat which triggered a clause in his contract that allows a renegotiation if he wins a championship, Mikey Williams asked for a new deal.

Through his reps, which was then led by super agent Marvin Espiritu, Mikey wanted an extension that would pay him P1 million a month.

The request was met with a stiff arm and put in the back burner to marinate.

Mikey quietly went about his business like a pro, and using that jilted chip on his shoulder as extra motivation, his star shined brighter in this Governor's Cup where he averaged 21.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per.

Poised to win both Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors, his stock has risen like the value of gasoline.

Naturally, as an import masquerading as a local, Mikey's demands have increased as well, now at P1.6 million, sources told me.

And the longer the Tropang Giga drags their feet at the bargaining table, the higher the asking price will become.

DILLY DALLYING

While it's okay to hesitate, to procrastinate is generally frowned at in negotiating because such action can be misconstrued as bad faith.

As to why the Tropang Giga are slow-cooking instead of microwaving the Williams extension talks is perplexing given that they need Mikey, not the other way around.

Without the 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard, TNT is a perennial playoff team with the semifinals as their ceiling, if they get lucky.

Mikey, on the other hand, is a natural-born scorer who will fit seamlessly in any team the way prefabricated houses blend nicely in those upscale gated communities.

So, what happens if TNT and Mikey can't come to terms?

The same source told SPIN.ph that the 30-year old Fil-Am by way of California will simply play out the remainder of his original two-year deal and then go elsewhere.

The SMC group, which already has in its fold the greater majority of the PBA's biggest stars, is a highly likely landing spot.

Moral of the story?

In the PBA, beer is king.

MISSING GREG.

In Game 1 of the Governor's Cup Finals, which Ginebra lost badly, 104-91, Meralco controlled the boards, 48-44, and dominated the scoring in the paint, 52-36.

It probably wouldn't have happened if Greg Slaughter was still patrolling the middle for the Gin Kings. No, no, not with his length and the space he would own inside.

Unfortunately, Greg is no longer with Ginebra. He isn't even under contract with NorthPort right now; he is out of the league altogether.

And that is sad.

At age 33, the often misunderstood 7-foot, 258-pound gentle giant still has so much more left to give to the game.

I hope he comes back.

