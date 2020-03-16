The five most memorable moments in Terrence Romeo's career

TERRENCE Romeo celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday, and to honor one of the most talented players of his generation, SPIN.ph came up with five memorable moments (both highs and the lows) of the San Miguel cager’s basketball career, so far.

Romeo scores 83 points in a UAAP juniors game

In one of his first claims to fame, Romeo notched 83 points for Far Eastern University on August 18, 2009 in a lopsided 104-55 victory over University of the Philippines. Romeo had 30 points in the first half before surpassing the previous record of 69 made by Paolo Mendoza of UPIS. The prolific scorer converted 34 of his 64 attempts in the game.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

MVP season in the UAAP

Romeo ended his collegiate career with a bang, winning his first-ever major award when he was named UAAP MVP in 2014 in his fifth year with the Tamaraws. The season saw Romeo score 30 points thrice on his way to averaging 22.2 points. FEU’s title hopes, however, was dashed by eventual champion La Salle in the Final Four.

Gilas Pilipinas debut

Two years after he was drafted to the pros, Romeo made his Gilas debut in 2015 where he made an immediate impact for the national squad. Romeo dazzled not just Filipinos but also Taiwanese fans with his moves during the Jones Cup where Gilas placed second to Iran. Romeo eventually made it to the Gilas lineup in the 2015 Fiba Asia Championship where the country placed second to China.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Controversies hit Romeo

Romeo’s career wasn’t controversy-free. In a March 2018 game, Romeo was seen engaging in a shouting match with GlobalPort coach Pido Jarencio in a Philippine Cup match. Months following that spat, Romeo was traded to TNT, but that wasn’t smooth sailing either as the enigmatic guard was then traded by the Katropa to San Miguel at the end of the year in exchange of Brian Heruela and Anthony Semerad.

Romeo captures first PBA title, Finals MVP

The trade proved to be the turning point that Romeo needed in his career. Known more as an individual player early in his career, Romeo matured with the Beermen and he finally got a team distinction that he truly deserved when he won his first-ever PBA crown for San Miguel in the 2019 Philippine Cup.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Romeo won another title the following conference in the Commissioner’s Cup but this time around, he added a Finals MVP to his list of accomplishments in a series when the Beermen beat his former PBA team TNT. Romeo averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in the series to stamp his class as one of the premier players in the league.