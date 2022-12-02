Terrence Romeo admits timing still off in return from nine months out

TERRENCE Romeo admitted his rhythm and timing are still off, saying he needs a lot more competitive games to regain his playing form.

But just being back on the court and playing again after a nine-month absence was a refreshing experience for him.

“Gusto ko lang talagang maglaro,” said the three-time PBA scoring champion after playing his first game for San Miguel on Friday in the Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

It was Romeo’s first outing for the season after going down with a back injury before the start of the season.

“Kailangan ko pa ng maraming games (dahil) doon mag-i-improve yuing timing ko, yung diskarte ko,” he said. “Ito yung first competitive game ko, pati yung scrimmage ko, parang apat na beses lang ako nag-scrimmage sa practice namin, tapos hindi pa go-hard yun.”

Indeed, Romeo was a shade of his old deadly self when the Beermen faced the Meralco Bolts in their final game in the eliminations.

While he finished with 12 points, the former UAAP MVP struggled with his shooting as he went 5-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-10 from three-point range in 16 minutes of play.

“Siyempre para makuha mo yung timing mo kailangan naglalaro ka sa court,” said the high-scoring guard.

But coming off an injury, Romeo understands he has to earn his spot anew especially with San Miguel loaded in its backcourt.

“Hindi ka naman agad mabibigyan ng playing time kasi galing ka sa injury,” he said. “Pero basta nandoon ako sa court, basta pinasok ako ng coach, kung ano yung maitutulong ko, yun ang gagawin ko.”

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

San Miguel finished with a 7-5 record and clinched the No. 5 seed going to the playoffs, where it takes on fourth seed Converge.

Minimal his playing time at the moment may be, Romeo vows to give whatever contributions he can offer for the defending champion Beermen.

“Hopefully, makatulong ako sa team,” he curtly said.