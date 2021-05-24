Romeo to RSA: 'Utang ko po yung career ko sa’yo'

TERRENCE Romeo returned the favor to San Miguel team owner Ramon S. Ang after his boss gave him a compliment.

Romeo, the once disgruntled TNT guard who SMB welcomed with open arms in a 2018 trade, was quick to dish out an assist to Ang, who refuted Romeo’s reputation of being hard to deal with in a chat with Summit Media editors last Friday.

“Maraming, maraming salamat po sa lahat ng tulong, Boss RSA! Utang ko po yung career ko sa’yo,” Romeo said as he reshared Spin’s Instagram story promoting the article on Monday.

After all, Romeo found a home in SMB after being involved in controversies with his two former teams, the first a word war with NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio in 2018 and not seeing eye to eye with some of his TNT teammates that led to the trade.

Romeo, though, put his best foot forward when he landed at San Miguel where he has won his first two PBA championships.

“Sabi nila, very, very hard to handle,” Ang said during the Sandwich Session on Friday. “Baliktad. Ang bait naman nun. Sobrang bait nun. Tsaka naiintindihan ko ‘yung kanyang hilig.”

