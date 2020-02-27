Romeo returns to SMB practice, feels ankle injury can heal in time for opener

TERRENCE Romeo will most likely suit up for San Miguel in its opening match against Magnolia on March 8 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

A week after he suffered a sprained ankle in their tune-up match in the pocket tournament organized by Phoenix, Romeo said the swelling has already subsided and he is attending practices again with the Beermen.

“Okay naman. Medyo hindi na namamaga,” said Romeo on Thursday during the PBA Media Day at the Okada Manila. “Hopefully, 100 percent na sa first game.”

Romeo’s condition should be good news to the Beermen, who have been compounded with injury woes. Five-time MVP June Mar Fajardo suffered a complete fracture in his right tibia during practice that will force him to miss perhaps the entire season.

Marcio Lassiter also sustained a fractured nose during a tune-up game.

The shorthanded Beermen will face the Hotshots on March 8 to open their title defense where they are eyeing to win their sixth consecutive Philippine Cup crown.

Romeo, however, is still hoping that his ankle injury will be fully healed in time for the season opener. He is also not exerting a lot of effort in practice in order for his ankle to be healed.

“Medyo nakakapractice na ako pero masakit pa ng konti. Gusto ko sana maging 100 percent,” said Romeo.