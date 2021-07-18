SMB holds breath as Terrence Romeo hurts knee in season debut

RETURNING San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo limped off after hurting his knee and ankle in the fourth quarter of the Beermen's season debut on Sunday against Meralco.

The flashy playmaker appeared to have twisted his leg awkwardly on his own while executing a crossover as the Beermen were in the middle of a fightback against the Bolts in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares and Sports Arena.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Replays showed Romeo appeared to have twisted his ankle and hyperextended his knee in the incident that happened at the 8:32 mark and San Miguel trailing, 71-79.

Romeo, who missed much of the bubble conference last year after suffering a shoulder injury, appeared to be favoring the knee more than the ankle when he taken to the SMB dugout.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He never returned to the game which the Bolts went on to win, 93-87.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

League officials said arrangements were being made to take the former FEU star guard to hospital for an MRI.

Romeo was showing the way for the Beermen with 18 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field when he went down with the injury.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.