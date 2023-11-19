Terrence Romeo leaves SMB game early as a precaution. Here's why

TERRENCE Romeo suffered another case of bone bruise on his knee that led to an early exit from San Miguel's PBA Commissioner's Cup game against Meralco on Sunday.

The high-scoring guard hurt his knee with 22 seconds left before halftime following a steal off import Suleiman Braimoh. He was later substituted by Chris Ross as he walked back to the San Miguel bench complaining about his knee.

"Yung dati pa rin bone bruise," he later admitted at the hallway of the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 31-year-old Romeo admitted the wear and tear of the game is slowly catching up on him.

"Nagkaka-edad na rin tayo," said Romeo. "Pero go hard kasi ako lagi, yun ang laro ko."

He opted just to rest the hurting knee than to continue playing and risk aggravate the injury.

"Kasi kung pipilitin ko pa, e go hard nga ako maglaro, baka lalo pang lumala. Baka mas matagal pa akong mawala," said Romeo. "Kaya pinahinga ko na lang."

He finished with nine points in 10 minutes of play in the Beermen's first win of the season, 93-84.

