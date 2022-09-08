Austria hopeful of Terrence Romeo return in Commissioner's Cup

SAN Miguel showcased its backcourt depth that gave TNT headaches in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

What more in the Commissioner’s Cup when the Beermen could welcome back Terrence Romeo?

Terrence Romeo injury update

SMB coach Leo Austria gave an update on the timeline of Romeo, who is recovering from a back injury that caused him to miss the entire all-Filipino conference.

“There is a possibility na makakapaglaro na siya sa second conference, because he is starting to move well,” Austria said on SEAG LIVE. “Every day nag wo-work out siya. It is a matter of time.”

“But injuries hindi mo alam kung kailan babalik or if ready ka na, pero we are confident na Terrence can be back sooner,” he added. “He is a big help to the team.”

Romeo’s impending return will give opponents one more problem to solve after Marcio Lassiter, Simon Enciso, CJay Perez, Jericho Cruz, Chris Ross, and Co. took turns to torment their foes, lastly the Tropang Giga in the title series.

Lassiter and Enciso highlighted their hot shooting by combining for 12 treys in San Miguel’s 114-96 win in Game Six that dragged the title series to a deciding game before Ross joined the party by hitting four treys in Game Seven.

Their timely outside shooting opened up the lane for June Mar Fajardo to operate, forcing the opposition to be torn on defense.

“Nakita naman natin nitong semis at finals, we need somebody who can shoot from the perimeter, dahil alam naman natin na lagi nila dino-dbouble si June Mar, papapiliin natin sila kung ano yung poison yung gusto nilang kunin,” Austria said.

“Alam naman natin na si Terrence anytime he can score,” he added.

