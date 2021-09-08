Terrence Romeo hardly misses a beat despite yearlong layoff

TERRENCE Romeo finally won a game for San Miguel in more than a year after the Beermen defeated TNT on Wednesday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Romeo scored 16 points in the Beermen’s lopsided 83-67 win over the Tropang GIGA. The San Miguel guard hasn’t won a game with SMB since its 94-78 win over Magnolia on March 8, 2020 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, the last time a PBA game was played in front of fans.

“I would like to congratulate Terrence dahil ito ang first win niya,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

It has been a long wait for Romeo, who sustained a dislocated shoulder in San Miguel’s game against Terrafirma that forced him to go out of the PBA bubble in Clark last year. Romeo returned last July 18, but didn’t finish the game against Meralco after sustaining a knee injury.

Now that he has returned and in full strength, Romeo is motivated to perform and contribute for San Miguel this conference inside the semi-bubble in Pampanga.

“Same mentality lang. Gagawin ko ‘yung best ko para makatulong sa team at kung papanong paraan makakatulong sa team,” said Romeo.

“Last bubble, hindi ako nakapaglaro. Isa’t kalahati lang ‘yung game ko tapos hindi ko pa natapos ‘yung isang laro. Ganun talaga. Kailangan ko lang maging matatag at maging masipag ako pag may mga ganung pangyayari.

“Alam ko naman na kapag na-overcome ko ‘yun, kaya kong magtuloy tuloy sa awa at tulong ng Diyos,” said Romeo.

After the shoulder injury, Romeo hasn’t missed a beat and is now averaging 20.7 points per outing for San Miguel. Romeo is thankful that the trust of the team in him never wavered even after a spate of injuries in the past year.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kay God kasi short lang ‘yung time na makarecover ako. Blessed ako na makabalik slowly sa dati kong game. Thankful din ako sa mga teammates ko. Masaya na nakabalik uli ako,” said Romeo.

