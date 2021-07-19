Terrence Romeo expected to miss games for SMB to rest knee

WHILE the injury may not be a major one, Terrence Romeo is still expected to miss out a number of games for San Miguel in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Romeo went down with a hyperextended knee Sunday as the Beermen kicked off their campaign in the league’s 46th season against Meralco.

Although the team had a sigh of relief following the diagnosis of the injury, which was earlier feared to be a case of a torn MCL, the 29-year-old baller still needs to rest the hurting left knee, which means missing some of San Miguel’s coming games.

Romeo is set for a knee checkup with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Canlas.

When will Romeo return?

“Meron (ma-miss na games). Malaman natin yung timeline once ma checkup siya ni Dr. Canlas,” said San Miguel physical therapist Edward Bacason.

It was Bacason who accompanied Romeo to the St. Luke’s Medical Center shortly after the Beermen’s 93-87 loss to the Bolts for the initial MRI test.

The test result showed a milder injury than expected from the former UAAP MVP out of Far Eastern University.

“Intact naman lahat ng ligaments ni Terrence Walang tear sa ACL, meniscus, and MCL,” said Bacason.

The injured knee spoiled what had been a rousing return for Romeo after coming off a shoulder injury which he suffered in the Beermen’s second game during the Philippine Cup bubble last season that led to his early exit in Clark, Pampanga.

Romeo already had a team-high 18 points, three rebounds, and two assists when he hurt his left knee and ankle as he tried to do a crossover at the 8:32 mark of the fourth quarter and the Beermen trailing, 71-79.

