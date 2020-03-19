Terrence Romeo donating one month's salary for hospital supply

PBA star Terrence Romeo is using his one-month salary to purchase food and supply which he will donate to five hospitals in Metro Manila.

The San Miguel guard has been donating food, face masks, alcohol, and disinfectants to two hospitals in Pasig and Caloocan since the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prompted the government to declare a community quarantine, a source bared.

“Terrence has been giving away supplies covertly to these hospitals since Saturday. He doesn’t want it publicized,” said the source.

Now, Romeo is looking for three more hospitals to drop fresh supply.

"We need three more. He has already bought supplies. So everything is packed, ida-drop na lang,” said the source of one of the PBA's maximum-salary players.

The flamboyant guard's donation comes on the heels of efforts of Alaska coach Jeffrey Cariaso to raise two months' worth of wages for PBA game-day staff who have been hit hard by the suspension of games.

Cariaso, Alaska and Aces team manager Dickie Bachmann have raised an initial P100,000 for the fund drive, which has since gained support from CJ Perez (25,000), Chris Ross (P20,000) and Cliff Hodge (P20,000).

Romeo's ballclub San Miguel, through top honcho Ramon S. Ang, has also been at the forefront of relief efforts by the private sector.