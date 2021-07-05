Terrence Romeo declined offer from Japan B.League team. Here's why

LONG before Kiefer Ravena got a Japanse B. League team's attention, San Miguel star Terrence Romeo was given a more lucrative offer.

A source told SPIN.ph that the flamboyant PBA star guard received a US$2.7-million contract spread over three years by one of the B.League teams.

Romeo declined, even if the offer is way more than what he receives in the PBA, where the maximum salary for players is P420,000 ($8,400) a month, excluding bonuses and other perks.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Breaking down the offer, Romeo, sources said, was supposed to receive $50,000 a month on the first year of the contract, $75,000 in the second and $100,000 in the third year.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Why did he pass up the offer?

First, Romeo has a live contract with San Miguel that won't expire until next year. But more than anything else, the former FEU standout didn't want to turn his back on his Boss RSA (San Miguel president Ramon S. Ang)’.

“Yes [the offer was] very attractive, pero iba yung utang na loob,” said a source, who bared Romeo's desire to retire with the San Miguel organization.

Debt of gratitude

Asked why a player like Romeo is loyal to Ang, the source replied:’ Simple lang. When no one wanted him, Mr. Ang and San Miguel took him in.”

San Miguel acquired Romeo in a trade with TNT in exchange for Brian Heruela, David Semerad and a draft pick after a falling out with the organization.

Continue reading below ↓

Another source bared that Romeo felt indebted to the San Miguel boss for taking him in at a time when he looked headed to Blackwater in that 2019 trade.

In a recent interview with Summit Media editors, Ang, describing the Romeo trade, said the Beermen got the enigmatic guard almost for a song.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Before the Japan offer, Romeo, whose highlights spread after a stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the Jones Cup, Fiba Asia Cup, and the 2016 Olympic qualifiers, also received an offer to play in China, a source said.

Romeo's loyalty to Ang is understandable.

The big boss bared he has kept communication lines open with players of the three teams under the SMC umbrella, namely SMB, Ginebra, and Magnolia.

The organization is also known to reward players with lucrative businesses like gas stations and contract growing.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Pag San Miguel, lalo na si Boss RSA ang nag-alaga sa 'yo, hindi na rin naman malalayo yung offer ng Japan na 'yun,” said the source.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.