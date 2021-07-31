TERRAFIRMA'S woes in the PBA Philippine Cup was further compounded with the injury suffered by top rookie pick Joshua Munzon.

The 26-year-old Fil-Am dislocated his finger on his left hand and could be out for at least a month, a team insider confirmed to SPIN.ph.

Team manager Doc Iby Bautista later admitted the injury to the Dyip's rookie star.

"He disclocated his pinky finger on his left hand. Luckily it wasn't his shooting hand," he said.

"Out for 2-4 weeks."

The injury to Munzon couldn't have come at a worse time for the Dyip, who are currently winless in three games so far.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Munzon suffered the injury in the Dyip's last outing against Magnolia on Friday.

"Sumabit sa playing shirt ng isang player," said Bautista.

The Dyip return to action on Sunday against Rain or Shine, but won't be adding any new player to take the place Munzon will be vacating.

"We will just give playing time sa ibang players," said the Terrafirma official. "We still believe in this lineup kahit 3-0 na kami."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.