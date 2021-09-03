Terrafirma stuns Ginebra to reinforce giant-killer tag

TERRAFIRMA continued its giant-killing ways on Friday, defeating reigning champion Barangay Ginebra, 95-90, for its second consecutive win in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Juami Tiongson notched a new career-high once more following another brilliant effort, scoring 31 points including 9 of 15 from threes in a big follow-up to their victory last Wednesday against San Miguel.

The Dyip won against Ginebra for the first time in franchise history after 17 tries, and claimed back-to-back victories for the first time since the 2017 Commissioner’s Cup when the team was still called Mahindra Floodbusters coached by Manny Pacquiao and Chris Gavina.

Tiongson showed the way, eclipsing the previous career-best of 28 points he registered on Wednesday when the Dyip captured a win this conference for the first time after four straight defeats.

It was a collective effort for the Dyip, with Eric Camson finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Aldrech Ramos tallying 11 points. Rashawn McCarthy had 10 points including a triple with 50.2 seconds left to push their lead to six, 91-85, following an 11-0 Ginebra run.

Terrafirma kept the lead in the final seconds, with Andreas Cahilig outhustling Christian Standhardinger at the backcourt to set up a Camson lay-up for a 93-87 lead with 17 ticks left. Tiongson sealed the win with two free throws with two seconds left to settle the final score.

Matt Ganuelas-Rosser had seven points, four assists, and four steals, and Joseph Gabayni grabbed nine rebounds to provide the dirty work for Terrafirma.

“I want to credit my players. Everyone who played here, gusto nila manalo, they worked hard. They played as a team. I give credit to all my coaches. They really worked hard,” said Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel.

After Terrafirma held a 51-46 halftime lead, Tiongson hit from all angles, scoring 12 points in the third quarter that saw Dyip taking their biggest lead, 72-55, over a sluggish Gin Kings side.

“Wala akong masabi. This is a great game. Nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila,” Cardel said.

Christian Standhardinger had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Japeth Aguilar added 16 points but Ginebra fell to 2-3 after the stunning loss.

LA Tenorio had 14 points and singlehandedly kept the Gin Kings in the game in the fourth quarter with back-to-back threes in that run, but the Dyip were just determined to get the win.

Terrafirma can actually make it three in a row on Sunday as it faces winless Blackwater.

The scores:

Terrafirma 95 – Tiongson 31, Camson 15, Ramos 11, McCarthy 10, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Cahilig 5, Gabayni 5, Celda 5, Laput 2, Calvo 2, Batiller 2.

Barangay Ginebra 90 – Standhardinger 17, J. Aguilar 16, Tenorio 14, Thompson 12, Pringle 11, Caperal 11, Ayaay 5, Salado 2, Mariano 2, Dillinger 0, Tolentino 0, Enriquez 0.

Quarters: 22-23; 51-46; 78-65; 95-90.

