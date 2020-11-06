Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Nov 6
    PBA

    Terrafirma holds off vintage Canaleta, Blackwater to barge into win column

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TERRAFIRMA finally secured a victory in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble after defeating Blackwater, 110-101, on Friday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

    The Dyip leaned on CJ Perez, Roosevelt Adams, and Juami Tiongson as they kept their quarterfinal hopes alive by holding off the Elite for a 1-7 win-loss card.

    While Perez and Tiongson had their usual offensive outputs, Adams finally showed why he’s Terrafirma’s top overall pick in the draft last year with a double-double performance that sent Blackwater to their fifth consecutive defeat.

    Continue reading below ↓

    ___

    Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again