Terrafirma holds off vintage Canaleta, Blackwater to barge into win column

TERRAFIRMA finally secured a victory in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble after defeating Blackwater, 110-101, on Friday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Dyip leaned on CJ Perez, Roosevelt Adams, and Juami Tiongson as they kept their quarterfinal hopes alive by holding off the Elite for a 1-7 win-loss card.

While Perez and Tiongson had their usual offensive outputs, Adams finally showed why he’s Terrafirma’s top overall pick in the draft last year with a double-double performance that sent Blackwater to their fifth consecutive defeat.

PHOTO: PBA Images

