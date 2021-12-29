Terrafirma ousts No. 1 Meralco to reach PBA 3x3 grand finals semis

TERRAFIRMA made some noise in the first conference grand finals of the PBA 3x3 after denying top seed Meralco to advance to the semifinals on Wednesday.

Matt Salem fired 12 points to lead the Dyip to a 19-15 upset of the Bolts in their quarterfinals showdown at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The fifth-ranked Dyip progress to the semis opposite no. 4 Platinum Karaoke, which ousted fellow guest team Pioneer Pro Tibay in their own sudden-death.

Back-to-back leg winner Limitless App also progressed to the Final Four where it will meet TNT in a rematch of the Leg 5 and 6 finals.

The Appmasters whipped San Miguel, 21-15, while the second seed Tropang Giga edged out Purefoods, 18-13, in a highly-emotional game.

