Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Dec 29
    PBA

    Terrafirma ousts No. 1 Meralco to reach PBA 3x3 grand finals semis

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Matt Salem Terrafirma 3x3
    Matt Salem steered the Dyip's drive.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TERRAFIRMA made some noise in the first conference grand finals of the PBA 3x3 after denying top seed Meralco to advance to the semifinals on Wednesday.

    PBA 3x3 results

    Matt Salem fired 12 points to lead the Dyip to a 19-15 upset of the Bolts in their quarterfinals showdown at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    The fifth-ranked Dyip progress to the semis opposite no. 4 Platinum Karaoke, which ousted fellow guest team Pioneer Pro Tibay in their own sudden-death.

    Back-to-back leg winner Limitless App also progressed to the Final Four where it will meet TNT in a rematch of the Leg 5 and 6 finals.

    Brandon Ganuelas Rosser dunk Limitless App 3x3

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Appmasters whipped San Miguel, 21-15, while the second seed Tropang Giga edged out Purefoods, 18-13, in a highly-emotional game.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Matt Salem steered the Dyip's drive.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again