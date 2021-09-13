Andreas Cahilig rejoining Terrafirma as injury not bad as feared

ANDREAS Cahilig can breathe easy as he is set to return for Terrafirma’s next match in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup after recovering from an ankle sprain.

Cahilig sat out the Dyip’s match against NorthPort on Saturday and saw only nine minutes of action against Phoenix Super LPG last Thursday after sustaining the ankle injury.

He contributed four points, two rebounds, and one block before leaving the game for good.

Assistant team manager Iby Bautista said Cahilig suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain “but no fracture and he can walk but with bruises.”

Bautista though added Cahilig is ready to go for the next match this week.

Cahilig has been sorely missed by the Dyip as the last two matches have resulted in defeats following a rousing PBA restart campaign where they won three straight games.

Cahilig is averaging 7.3 points and 6.4 rebounds in eight games with Terrafirma this conference, with the forward already drawing comparisons with the likes of Freddie Abuda for his hustle plays and nose for the ball.

