Terrafirma returns to practice to start post-CJ Perez era

A NEW era for Terrafirma began on Monday as the Dyip formally started their preparations for the 2021 PBA season.

Social media posts by the team’s official Instagram account showed that the players trained at their headquarters at the Azure Residences in Parañaque on Monday, signaling a new chapter for the Dyip.

Matt Ganuelas-Rosser also posted a photo on his IG story of a Terrafirma logo with the words ‘Day 1’ to indicate a new start to his PBA career after spending three years with San Miguel.

PHOTO: @Real_Mateo on Instagram

Continue reading below ↓

The franchise made a blockbuster trade during the offseason sending their star player CJ Perez to San Miguel for Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto, Gelo Alolino, and two future draft picks.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Terrafirma is hoping that the trade will change its fortunes and end the franchise’s playoff drought. Since entering the league in 2014, the Dyip only made it to the playoffs in the 2016 Governors’ Cup when they were still the Kia Enforcer.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Dyip are also looking to hit the jackpot with their No. 1 selection in this year’s draft as well as the eighth pick they obtained in the San Miguel trade.

After the first round, Terrafirma will next pick in the third round of the draft seen as the deepest ever.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.