Terrafirma, Platinum Karaoke, Meralco advance with perfect slates

TERRAFIRMA continued to play inspired as it guaranteed itself yet another berth in the knockout stage of the PBA 3x3 tournament.

PBA 3x3 news

The Dyip racked up two straight wins in Pool C at the start of Leg 4 Saturday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig to advance in the quarterfinals for the fourth straight time.

The quartet of Dhon Reverente, Jed Bulawan, Terrence Tumalip, and Matt Salem initially dispatched NorthPort, 19-9, and followed it up with an 18-15 win over Purefoods TJ Titans to lock one of two playoffs spots in their group.

The Dyip remain on a mission of winning as many games – and legs as possible – ever since they decided to dedicate their season campaign to injured captain Roider Cabrera.

The 30-year-old Cabrera underwent angioplasty surgery on Thursday and remained confined in the hospital after collapsing in the dressing room following the team’s game against Barangay Ginebra in Leg 2 of the tournament.

Continue reading below ↓

Terrafirma placed third in the previous leg to received P30,000, but is eyeing to win additional prize money, including the P100,000 champion’s purse per leg, to help defray the hospital bills of Cabrera.

Also advancing to the knockout stage set Sunday are Platinum Karaoke and Cavitex in Pool A.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Platinum is unbeaten in three games in its group, beating Cavitex (21-13), Leg 3 winner Sista Super Sealers (21-17), and Limitless Appmasters (20-12), while the Braves ended their pool campaign with an even 2-2 record following victories over Sista (21-15) and Zamboanga (21-15) and losses to Platinum and Limitless Appmasters (21-19).

Limitless Appmasters (2-1) and Sista Super Sealers (1-2) clash on Sunday to determine the last quarterfinals berth in Pool A.

In Pool B, Leg 2 champion Meralco also marched to the next round after going undefeated in two games Saturday.

The Bolts turned back Pioneer Pro Tibay (21-17) and then added Barangay Ginebra to their list of victims (21-16) to progress.

Purefoods TJ Titans and maiden leg winner TnT Tropang Giga are currently tied for second place in Pool C with an even 1-1 record, while Pioneer Pro Tibay and San Miguel are in the same position in Pool B.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Six more game in pool play will be on hand on Sunday, the outcome of which would determine the fate of the other teams still in contention for a quarterfinals berth.

The schedule on Day 2 of Leg 4 include Meralco-San Miguel (Pool B), Purefoods-NorthPort (Pool C), Limitless Appmasters-Sista Super Sealers (Pool A), Barangay Ginebra-Pioneer Pro Tibay (Pool B), TNT-Terrafirma (Pool C), and Platinum Karaoke-Zamboanga (Pool A).

Continue reading below ↓

Before the knockout stage, the no. 3 team in Pool B and C tangle for the eighth and remaining quarterfinals berth.

The winner of the sudden-death will join the top three teams in Pool A, top two teams in Pool B and C, respectively, in the playoffs.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.