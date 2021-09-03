Terrafirma eyes another upset in face-off vs Barangay Ginebra

TERRAFIRMA looks to continue its giant killing ways on Friday as it takes on reigning champion Barangay Ginebra in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Ginebra vs Terrafirma preview

The Dyip are fresh from their 110-104 overtime win over San Miguel on Wednesday to pick up their first win in five assignments. Now, Terrafirma goes for its second straight win against another powerhouse in Barangay Ginebra at 3 p.m.

Head coach Tim Cone said the game between Terrafirma and San Miguel is proof that anyone is capable of beating anyone in the league.

“It was a good cautionary tale for us. You just can’t take any team for granted because any team can beat you on any given night,” said Cone.

Juami Tiongson carried the Dyip, scoring a career-high 28 points, knocking down clutch shots one after the other to pull off the victory, their third over the last five games against the Beermen.

“Now, of course, Terrafirma is playing with belief and confidence and that makes them even more dangerous. We know we have a battle on our hands,” Cone added.

The Gin Kings will be playing for the first time in the Philippine Cup restart, their previous game being their 87-85 victory over NorthPort last July 30 in which Christian Standhardinger hit a buzzer-beating putback.

Ginebra is also welcoming the return of Aljon Mariano, who is back in the active roster after surgery to remove bone spurs in his foot.

