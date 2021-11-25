Terrafirma downs Purefoods to reach PBA 3x3 quarterfinals

A HIGHLY-motivated Terrafirma side caught the last spot in the quarterfinals in the second leg of the PBA 3x3, beating Purefoods in sudden-death, 22-12, on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena

The Dyip raced to a 5-0 lead and never looked back in booking a berth in the knockout stage less than 24 hours after big man Roider Cabrera was rushed to the hospital after collapsing inside the team dugout following their game against Barangay Ginebra.

The entire Dyip quartet of Dhon Reverente, Jed Bulawan, Matt Salem, and Terrence Tumalip all wore a patch bearing the no. 2 on their playing jerseys as tribute to the 30-year-old Cabrera.

Terrafirma will meet top seed and first leg winner TNT Tropang Giga in the next round.

Jebb Bulawan and the Dyip score a big win to advance.

PHOTO: PBA Images

The Dyip and Titans finished as the third best team in their respective bracktes, thus necessitating the playoffs for the last ticket to the semis.

Other quartefinal match up include Pool B no. 2 Meralco against Pool A no. 3 San Miguel, Pool C topnotcher Platinum Karaoke versus Pool A second placer Sista Super Sealers, and Pool B no. 1 Limitless Appmasters opposite Pool C no. 2 Pioneer Pro Tibay.

The scores

Terrafirma (22) - Tumalip 7, Reverente 6, Bulawan 5, Salem 4.

Purefoods (12) - Eriobu 7, Javelona 5, Mendoza 0

