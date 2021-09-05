Terrafirma makes it three wins in a row at expense of Blackwater

THERE was no stopping Terrafirma from stretching its winning streak in the PBA Philippine Cup as it turned back Blackwater, 96-84, on Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Dyip took three quarters before heating up, outscoring the Bossing 24-8 in the first six minutes of the final period to take a commanding 89-73 lead.

Before the Dyip's scoring rampage, both teams were tied at 65.

Terrafirma won for the third straight game for a 3-4 record despite go-to-guy Juami Tiongson being held to just 10 points after averaging 29.5 points in the Dyip's last two outings.

"I was worried about this third game. Baka maging complacent kami kaya I tried to push the players," said Dyip coach John Cardel, whose team previously beat league giants San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra.

But even with Tiongson held down to his usual numbers, Terrafirma wasn't lacking in take-charge guys as Aldrech Ramos, Reden Celda, and Andreas Cahilig, along with Fil-Am guards Rashawn McCarthy and Matt Ganuelas-Rosser took care of business for the team.

Celda, Ramos, and Cahilig sparked that fourth quarter breakaway to finally take control of a game Terrafirma trailed three-fourths of the way.

Ramos topscored for 17 points and nine rebounds, Celda added 15 on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, and Cahilig with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Dyip, who welcomed the return of last year's top rookie pick Roosevelt Adams in the active roster.

For Blackwater, it was yet another frustrating loss as it failed to sustain anew its fast start just in its previous games.

Mike Tolomia led the 0-7 Bossing with 14 points, Simon Enciso had 13, and Ed Daquioag went 3-of-4 fromdeep to finish with 12.

The scores

Terrafirma (96) - Ramos 17, Celda 15, Cahilig 12, McCarthy 10, Tiongson 10, Ganuelas-Rosser 9, Gabayni 9, Camson 4, Laput 4 , Adams 3, Calvo 2, Batiller 1.

Blackwater (84) - Tolomia 14, Enciso 13, Daquioag 12, Amer 11, Desiderio 11, Nabong 8, Cruz 4, Golla 3, Torralba 3, Magat 2, Dennison 2, Escoto 1, Paras 0, Canaleta 0.

Quarterscores: 16-22; 39-43; 65-65; 96-84.

