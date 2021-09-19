Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Terrafirma dominates Alaska to keep playoff hopes alive

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Rashawn McCarthy
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TERRAFIRMA frustrated Alaska, 105-89, and kept its flickering playoff hopes alive in the PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday night.

    The Dyip leaned on the balance scoring of Juami Tiongson, Rashawn McCarthy, and Roosevelt Adams to end three-game skid and end their elimination round campaign on a winning note.

    More importantly, they put themselves back in the running for a possible playoff for the No. 8 quarterfinals berth.

    The Dyip tied Phoenix with a 4-7 slate as they now await the conclusion of the eliminations to determine if they get to advance to the next round or not.

    Roosevelt Adams

    The loss was a huge blow for Alaska, which lost for the second straight time in a brutal three-game weekend schedule.

    The Aces fell to a 3-6 record, needing to win its final two games to have a shot at making the quarterfinals.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

