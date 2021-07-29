Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jul 29
    PBA

    Roider Cabrera, Matt Salem lead Terrafirma 3x3 team

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now

    TERRAFIRMA is putting premium on chemistry and cohesion more than the star power.

    The team already completed its six-man roster for the inaugural PBA 3x3 tournament tentatively set for August 21.

    Terrafirma 3x3 lineup

    The Terrafirma 3x3 team is composed of Roider Cabrera, T.H. Tumalip. Dhon Reverente, Jeb Bulawan, Immanuel Custodio, and former Blackwater player Matt Salem.

    Matt Salem in PBA Draft by Ginebra

    Continue reading below ↓

    Raymond Tiongco will act as head coach and Dr. Iby Bautista as team manager.

    The team recently paid a courtesy call to Terrafirma governor Bobby Rosales shortly upon its formation.

    Terrafirma opted to build its unit behind a modest lineup, hoping it can bank on teamwork in exceeding expectations in the first official 3-aside tournament in the PBA.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    But the team is not lacking in talent either.

    Cabrera once reigned as the Two-Point King in the Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas 3x3 while Bulawan was the former Slam Dunk champion of the same tournament.

    Reverente, Tumalip, and Custodio meanwhile were all taken in by the franchise during the recent rookie draft.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Reverente, who previously played for Muntinlupa in the MPBL, was taken in during the third round, followed by Custodio in fifth, and Tumalip in sixth.

      “They are all fully vaccinated and ready to play,” according to Bautista.

      The team has began training, taking the afternoon session at the Azure Urban Resort and Residences after the morning practice of the Terrafirma 5x5 ballclub.

      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again