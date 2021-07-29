Roider Cabrera, Matt Salem lead Terrafirma 3x3 team

TERRAFIRMA is putting premium on chemistry and cohesion more than the star power.

The team already completed its six-man roster for the inaugural PBA 3x3 tournament tentatively set for August 21.

Terrafirma 3x3 lineup

The Terrafirma 3x3 team is composed of Roider Cabrera, T.H. Tumalip. Dhon Reverente, Jeb Bulawan, Immanuel Custodio, and former Blackwater player Matt Salem.

Raymond Tiongco will act as head coach and Dr. Iby Bautista as team manager.

The team recently paid a courtesy call to Terrafirma governor Bobby Rosales shortly upon its formation.

Terrafirma opted to build its unit behind a modest lineup, hoping it can bank on teamwork in exceeding expectations in the first official 3-aside tournament in the PBA.

But the team is not lacking in talent either.

Cabrera once reigned as the Two-Point King in the Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas 3x3 while Bulawan was the former Slam Dunk champion of the same tournament.

Reverente, Tumalip, and Custodio meanwhile were all taken in by the franchise during the recent rookie draft.

Reverente, who previously played for Muntinlupa in the MPBL, was taken in during the third round, followed by Custodio in fifth, and Tumalip in sixth.

“They are all fully vaccinated and ready to play,” according to Bautista.

The team has began training, taking the afternoon session at the Azure Urban Resort and Residences after the morning practice of the Terrafirma 5x5 ballclub.

