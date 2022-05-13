Terrafirma awaits 'second-best' talent, explores uncut gems in PBA Draft

TERRAFIRMA is just waiting for the chips to fall into place as it heads to the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft.

Terrafirma in 2022 PBA Draft

"Depende sa [Blackwater] Bossing kung sino ang kukunin nila. Kung kunin nila si [Sedrick] Barefield, doon kami sa next. Doon kami sa second-best," said coach Johnedel Cardel, whose team owns the No. 2 pick.

Sedrick Barefield and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser emerge as the potential top selections in the upcoming annual rookie selection proceedings after Justine Baltazar's pullout.

That makes the Dyip's choice a little bit easier as they hope to get a solid addition from this year's freshman haul.

Cardel, though, is still keeping a close watch for diamonds in the rough with Terrafirma's next selection after the second overall still at the third round.

"Sa 26th pa yung next pick namin," he said. "Kilala naman namin yung mga role players at energy guys na pwede namin makuha."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Among those who turned Cardel's head from the Draft Combine include Jhonard Clarito, Ato Ular, and Shaun Ildefonso, all hard-nosed players who can fit well with the Dyip.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The coach, though, is still on the lookout for those Fil-foreign recruits who did not attend the pre-draft workouts as the staff closely studies their options in beefing up Terrafirma.

Continue reading below ↓

"Syempre scouted namin yan lahat kahit wala sila dito. Nakita namin yung statistics nila sa US at kung saan sila naglaro. Ang di lang natin makita yung ugali, kung paano siya makipaglaro. Doon tayo cha-chamba," he said. "Stats-wise, nandoon lahat yung kailangan ng team. Yung ugali pa rin na marunong makisama, iba yung kinalakihan nila, yun ang hinahanap natin."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.