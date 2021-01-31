Terrafirma admits CJ Perez never once complained or asked to be traded

TERRAFIRMA and star player CJ Perez has had a cordial relationship the past two PBA seasons.

Yet as the song goes, some good things never last.

That’s just how life goes on as Perez is about to see his short, two-year stay with the Dyip come to an abrupt end as management is sending him to San Miguel Beer in a controversial 1-for-4 trade.

The trade is awaiting the final approval of the Commissioner’s Office, although Terrafirma management was quick to point out Perez’s willingness to go through the process of helping the franchise become a legitimate title contender.

Despite a 12-32 (win-loss) record, including a 1-10 slate in the last Philippine Cup bubble, the 27-year-old former NCAA MVP hasn’t expressed disappointment over the performance. Neither has he asked to be traded.

“Hindi naman. CJ is very professional. He didn’t ask for a trade,” disclosed Terrafirma governor Bobby Rosales.

Perez, the PBA scoring champion in his first two seasons as a pro, has carried the burden for the Dyip since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 draft, averaging 21.7 points. 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals.

But he didn’t complain to management and just went on doing his job.

“Happy kami (sa kanya). We have no differences with CJ. Maganda naman ang rapport namin with CJ,” said Rosales.

No man is an island though as Perez, the brilliant player that he is, couldn’t win it all for the Dyip as attested by their losing record. Terrafirma’s 1-10 slate in the bubble ironically, was the worse for the team with CJ around.

“Wala namang question, kasi CJ Perez is a very good player. But medyo unfair din sa kanya na kakargahin niya yung buong burden kahit gaano kagaling siya,” said Rosales, the PBA vice-chairman.

“Alam ng lahat na magaling si CJ so mataas din ang expectation to the point na siguro nga, naging unprepared din para sa kanya na ike-carry niya lahat ng burden,” added the Terrafirma official. “Mahirap manalo ng mag isa. Alam naman natin lahat yun sa basketball.”

Despite the parting of ways, Rosales said Terrafirma wishes Perez nothing but the best in his career.