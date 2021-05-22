LA Tenorio yet to join Ginebra practices in Batangas. He explains

THE man who led Barangay Ginebra's run to a championship in the last PBA Philippine Cup has yet to be accounted for.

Veteran guard LA Tenorio remains a no-show in the return to scrimmages of the defending champions as he is still clearing quarantine procedures after arriving from a brief stay in the US.

The 36-year-old Tenorio, adjudged Finals MVP of the Clark bubble last year when the Kings beat the TnT Tropang Giga in the title playoffs, has already cleared the required 10-day quarantine for all arriving passengers.

But as an extra precaution, he said he’ll complete the regular 14-day quarantine at home.

“I arrived last week pa and lumabas na ako kagabi sa hotel after 10-days quarantine,” he said. “Pero kailangan tapusin yung 14-day quarantine sa bahay.”

The Kings already began scrimmages last Thursday as one of nine teams practicing in three facilities around Batangas City.

Tenorio went to the US for a whirlwind vacation along with Ginebra teammate Mark Caguioa, where the two get to reunite and enjoy lunch with former PBA MVP and Gilas Pilipinas team captain Jimmy Alapag.

The Ginebra guard though is mum, whether he had himself vaccinated while in Los Angeles.

