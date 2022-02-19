Tenorio says TNT's sizzling shooting no surprise:'Yun talaga ang game nila'

LA Tenorio doesn’t think it was just a lucky shooting night for TnT Tropang Giga as it whipped Barangay Ginebra, 119-92, in their PBA Governors' Cup showdown on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tenorio pointed out that has been the trademark of the Tropang Giga, and once they began hitting their stride, it’s difficult to stop a well-oiled machine from making its shots.

Evergreen Ryan Reyes presided over TNT’s long distance shooting by hitting 8-of-9 from beyond the arc, where the team finished with a high 53.8 percent or 21-of-39.

“Hindi mo masasabing suwerte kasi yun talaga ang game nila. Once they continue to get hot from three-point range, contagious na. Nakakahawa yung three-point nila sa lahat,” said Tenorio.

“So I was not surprised.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ryan Reyes nails eight of TNT's 21 triples.

Rookie Mikey Williams topscored with 26 points for TNT, spiked by four three-pointers, while Glenn Khobuntin went 3-of-4 from three-point range, Kib Montalbo 3-of-7, Jayson Castro 2-of-3, and Gab Banal 1-of-2.

That’s not to mention yet the absence of injured guard Roger Pogoy (calf injury), acknowledged as one of the best shooters not only of TNT but in the entire league.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Tenorio also lamented Ginebra’s lapses on defense, which allowed the Tropang Giga to take advantage and torched them from the outside.

“That’s why they had a lot of open threes,” he said. “We were in the game in the first half, pero pagdating nung second half, medyo nag-relax na kami sa depensa.”

Tenorio finished with five points, two rebounds, and three assists in the Kings’ third straight loss for an even 3-3 record.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.