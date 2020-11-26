Tenorio on ref's blunder: 'It could've been a different ballgame'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – LA Tenorio could do nothing but shrug his shoulders over the non-call by game officials on John Pinto in the dying seconds of Barangay Ginebra’s Game 4 loss to Meralco in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

The Ginebra veteran said it was the judgement of the referees not to slap a foul on Pinto for pulling his jersey as he was about to receive the inbound pass from Scotty Thompson with 22 seconds left and the Kings hanging on an 80-79 lead.

Photos and video grabs taken by fans went viral on social media showing Pinto clearly tugging the shirt of Tenorio. The Kings went on to lose the game, 83-80, as the ensuing turnover led to the marginal basket by Reynel Hugnatan.

PHOTO: Facebook grab

The PBA has since admitted the game officials blundered in not calling a foul in that crucial sequence, stressing the referee assigned to look at the play was not in the proper position to make a call.

Tenorio, who posted the screengrab on his Instagram story, said it was a learning experience on the part of the game officials.

“We can’t do anything about it. Hindi na maibabalik yun,” he said following Barangay Ginebra’s practice at the Angeles University Foundation gym on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Tenorio stressed he’s not out to condemn the referees, saying there’s no such thing as perfect officiating.

“At the end of the day, nobody’s perfect. It’s always like that naman kahit saang liga, hindi lang sa PBA,” he said.

But he admitted a call on that controversial play definitely would have had a big impact on the outcome of a game that was tightly-fought entering the homestretch.

“That’s crucial. It could have been a different ballgame,” said Tenorio.

“Well, we just have to move on,” he was quick to add.

PHOTO: PBA Images

The game, according to Tenorio, wouldn’t have come down to that crucial play had the Kings taken care of business early on.

Ginebra played catch-up in the first half and trailed by as many as 15 early in the third before turning the switch on and finally grabbing the lead, 64-60, heading to the final quarter.

But the Bolts fought back and engaged the Kings in a tight battle that was not decided until the final buzzer.

“Hindi na dapat umabot sa ganung sitwasyon,” said Tenorio. ‘Nasa amin na rin, e.”