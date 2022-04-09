Teng’s 104-point record, sports heroes recognized in Xavier book

JERON Teng’s 104 points and other scoring feats of former Xavier school standouts were chronicled in the book ‘Homegrown: A Celebration of Xavier Sports’ at the Angelo King Center of the school in San Juan recently.

Teng record in Xavier book

Teng, who is now with new PBA team Converge ICT Solutions, scored the milestone in a 164-74 whipping of Grace Christian College in 2011, were among the Xavier alumni honored during the book launching.

“I’m grateful, I feel so blessed that I’m part of a group of students that are being honored after excelling in sports. Just being around these well-accomplished guys, it brought back a lot of beautiful memories here at Xavier,” said Teng.

Aside from Teng, former PBA players Chris Tiu and Joseph Yeo were also among the former alumni recognized for the honor they brought to the school.

Tiu and Yeo were former teammates who won several championships for the Xavier Stallions in Tiong Lian, PAYA, and the Small Basketeers of the Philippines (SBP) during their grade school and high school days before playing for rival schools in college.

The two players suited up and bagged UAAP championships belonging to rival schools Ateneo and De La Salle, respectively.

Tiu and Yeo later had a colorful careers in the PBA, which the former Rain or Shine guard credited for the training they developed as young Xavier athletes.

“I think it’s a wonderful project that recognizes past athletes of Xavier school, who have made it to the collegiate, national team, and professional levels. It’s a testament to the program of the school that has developed over the years,” said Tiu.

“More and more younger athletes are getting careers not just in basketball, as you can see in other sports, we have other national team athletes, too. Sports is one of the best ways to develop an individual because of the values that can be learned. That goes to show the priority of the school. It’s not just about the academics, but rather sports as an integral part of the priority.”

Oliver Gan, who is vice president for sports in the Alumni Association of Xavier School, said organizing the event was somehow the group’s way of showing gratitude to their alma mater.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to Xavier school, and hopefully, inspire the student now. We hope they buy the book because this would help the sports program of Xavier school,” said Gan, currently consultant of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Aside from Teng, Tiu, and Yeo, also honored during the affair were former PBA players Jett Manuel and Kyles Lao, Jarrell Lim, one-time Ateneo top guns Jean Alabanza and Eric Yao, Southeast Asian Games ice hockey gold medal winner Patrick Syquiatco, and ex-football national team goalkeeper Jerry Ngo.

Other players featured in the book include cage players Eric Lim, Elmer Lim, David Wong, Henry Brodett, Paolo Isidro, Woody Co, Gab Banal, Isaac Go, and Tyler Tio, football player Sammy Tang, wushu’s Daniel Go, tennis star Roland So, badminton’s Kennevic Asuncion, swimmers Miguel Mendoza, Jeffrey Laguitao, and Axel Ngui, bowler Marwin Tee, and arnis’ Daniel Bernas.

The coffee table book, which has 354 pages, is written by veteran writer Rick Olivares and is available at the AAXS office.

Xavier school president Fr. Aristotle C. Dy, S.J, Mighty sports boss Cesar Wongchuking, and AAXS president Reginald Yu and Ed Gatchalian also backed the project.

