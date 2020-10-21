Incoming team supplies, 'ayuda' not allowed for now after first positive test

ANGELES CITY – In the light of the first suspected case of COVID-19 in the PBA bubble, the league has temporarily suspended the bringing of team supplies and food deliveries at the league’s resident hotel.

League officials said transporting of needed goods and other stocks which support personnel of the 12 respective teams usually carry every Friday is prohibited at the moment until further notice.

The same holds for orders made through deliveries coming from two leading fastfood chains in the country.

Strict observance of health protocols has been doubly carried out after a game official tested positive of COVID-19 during the second round of testing made among PBA staff within the week.

The referee has since been transported to the New Clark City quarantine facility.

Also suspended for the moment are media availability among teams and players.

Activities at the pool, gym, and jogging areas of the Quest Hotel were likewise prohibited Wednesday, but is expected to be opened again by Thursday.

