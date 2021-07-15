Magnolia eases fears after Kap goes 'missing' in lineup

AN oversight in Magnolia’s official roster had the name of franchise legend and team manager Alvin Patrimonio being left out of the list the team submitted to the PBA Commissioner’s Office ahead of the opening of the season.

Apparently, the Hotshots thought they are already required to submit the maximum 27-man lineup for the entire conference that the team left out the name of the four-time league MVP.

A team insider told SPIN.ph the 54-year-old Patrimonio opted to give up his slot to the team trainers and utility, which he thought are more necessary in the Hotshots' campaign for the season-opening Philippine Cup.

Patrimonio also did the same thing last season when he skipped the Philippine Cup bubble at Clark to make room for the Hotshots’ other team personnel.

But a clarification from the PBA Office bared teams can put as many names as it pleases in the lineup, provided only 27 will be accommodated inside the venue on game days.

Continue reading below ↓

“Yung 27 pang araw-araw na yun. Ang usapan doon magbigay sila ng buong lineup tapos tsaka sila magbigay ng 27 for the game,” explained Commissioner Willie Marcial.

“Pero nandun si Kap. Hindi nawawala yun.”

Magnolia is now in the process of revising its lineup for the all-Filipino conference, with Patrimonio included in the list.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It turned out, most of the teams did the same thing, according to the commissioner. It just so happened that Patrimonio is one of the most recognizeable team officials in the sidelines during games.

It also didn’t help that it came at a time there are rumors about Patrimonio stepping down from his post in preparation for a higher calling in public service.

Magnolia management denied it, with team governor Rene Pardo telling SPIN.ph lead correspondent Reuben Terrado that Patrimonio remains the Hotshots’ team manager.

"Si Alvin pa rin (ang) team manager ng Magnolia Hotshots," Pardo related to Terrado.

Continue reading below ↓

Coach Chito Victolero also attests the power forward, who spent his entire PBA career playing for the franchise, is not leaving the team.

“Hindi mawawala si Kap. Siya ang face ng (Purefoods). Siya ang face ng franchise,” said Victolero. “Kahit saan naman kami magpunta, siya pa rin lagi ang hinahanap sa amin.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.