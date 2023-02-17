Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Japeth, Scottie win PBA All-Star voting to serve as captains

    by Gerry Ramos
    Japeth Aguilar Scottie Thompson PBA All-Star game
    Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson are opponents for a change.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    IT'S going to be Team Japeth vs. Team Scottie in the PBA All-Star game.

    The Barangay Ginebra teammates made it a 1-2 finish at the end of the fans balloting and will serve as captains of the two teams competing in the March 12 showcase in Passi City, Iloilo.

    PBA All-Star game voting results

    The 6-foot-9 Aguilar maintained the top spot with 1,239,665 votes, while Thompson locked in the no. 2 spot with 1,217,226 votes.

    Erstwhile top vote-getter June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel finished at no. 3 with 1,207,592.

    Curiously, the 6-foot-11 Fajardo was the only non-Ginebra player to make it in the Top 5 as Jamie Malonzo (1,196,423) and Christian Standhardinger (1,191,379) were just behind the six-time MVP in the balloting.

      Tim Cone also made it to Ginebra's All-Star party as he topped the balloting among coaches with 1,291,785. Yeng Guiao of Rain or Shine tabbed the other coaching spot with 1,231,538 votes for no. 2.

