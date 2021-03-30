Fans' corner: Taylor Browne bets on himself to become Rookie of the Year

By RHAN MORALEDA, Basketball Republic

AS a relative unknown to PBA fans, Taylor Browne, the 16th overall pick by the Alaska Aces in the recent draft, is already excited to show what he got in the PBA and introduce himself to this basketball-crazy country.

The Fil-Canadian shooter is even confident and betting on himself to be the Rookie of the Year once asked in the latest episode of Basketball Republic’s Breaking Point live cast.

“Who do I think will win? I’m gonna say, me. Who knows.” Browne said with a smile.

If ever, Taylor could be the fifth player drafted after the first round to win the award. The first to do it is Leo Austria (1985) followed by Gerry Esplana (1990), Larry Fonacier (2005), and Aaron Black (2020).

However, the Aces' backcourt is already talent-laden with the likes of JVee Casio, Maverick Ahanmisi, Mike DiGregorio, Robbie Herndon, and Jeron Teng, so playing time might be a concern. But, as an optimistic person as he was, Browne told us, “Whatever time I get, I just want to make the most of it. Try to be the outlet, try to be that spark, try to bring that energy, whatever the team needs. Just do whatever I can to earn my minutes and show that I deserve to be playing.

With super teams being assembled left and right, both in the PBA and the NBA, where the balance among team rosters in each league is doubted by many fans, the stalwart whose family came from Tagobo, Laguna is unfazed by seeing them on the court and quipped, “It’s not in my right to say anything about them. Respect to all teams, it doesn’t matter who they got. At the end of the day, it’s basketball. Anybody can win in basketball.”

And it might be a long and tough season but he is confident that his team can make it to the promised land and finally end the eight-year title drought of the franchise.

“Alaska will be a great team, we come to fight, we’re gonna give our all. We can surprise people.”

The PBA opening was originally scheduled on April 9, the 46th anniversary of the league, but it was pushed back to a later date and still in limbo up to now due to the rising number of COVID cases in the region.

