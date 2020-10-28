Tautuaa, Santos provide spark in SMB comeback against Meralco

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - San Miguel displayed the poise and heart of a five-time defending champion as it rallied past Meralco, 89-82, to stretch its winning run in the PBA Philppine Cup.

The Beermen turned on the switch in the fourth quarter, draining a barrage of three-pointers to turn around a game where they trailed by as many as 13 points late in the third.

The reigning champion then finally surged forward when Von Pessumal hit a trey that broke a 71-all deadlock.

San Miguel has now won three straight in a row to improve to a 4-2 card in a tie for third place with Barangay Ginebra.