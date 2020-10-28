Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Oct 28
    PBA

    Tautuaa, Santos provide spark in SMB comeback against Meralco

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - San Miguel displayed the poise and heart of a five-time defending champion as it rallied past Meralco, 89-82, to stretch its winning run in the PBA Philppine Cup.

    The Beermen turned on the switch in the fourth quarter, draining a barrage of three-pointers to turn around a game where they trailed by as many as 13 points late in the third.

    The reigning champion then finally surged forward when Von Pessumal hit a trey that broke a 71-all deadlock.

    San Miguel has now won three straight in a row to improve to a 4-2 card in a tie for third place with Barangay Ginebra.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again