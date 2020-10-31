Mo Tautuaa explains why he quickly ditched those new goggles

SMART GIGA CLARK CITY – The stylish eyeglasses didn’t last that long.

Mo Tautuaa gave up wearing goggles during games, saying it’s been a distraction despite his run of good form for San Miguel Beer in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

The Fil-Tongan wore goggles for the Beermen’s entire outing against Rain or Shine in their first game, and then briefly had it the next time opposite TnT Tropang Giga before deciding to totally play without the glasses.

“I don’t need another extra defender on my face,” said the 31-year-old Tautuaa in describing how it was playing with an eyeglasses on.

Tautuaa had to wear the protective glasses after undergoing lasik surgery just before the season restart.

But he had a hard time adjusting the first time he had it during a game.

“I took it off, it’s hard,” he said. “I think it’s against Rain or Shine. I shot the ball and my sweat went into my eyes and then I missed a three like after I hit the first one.”

“And then when I touched it (eyeglasses), suddenly I can’t see.”

From then on, Taututaa decided to just totally remove it.

“So I just said I need to take this off. No more glasses for me right now,” he said.