Tan expects rest of Northport to step up in absence of Arwind, Bolick

NORTHPORT coach Bonnie Tan admitted the need to fill in the spots left behind by seasoned players Arwind Santos and Robert Bolick heading to Season 48 of the PBA.

How will NorthPort respond without Arwind, Bolick?

Tan said the veteran presence of the two players is what he’ll badly miss as he goes into his first full season as head coach of the Batang Pier.

“Naabutan ko kasi dito yung mga veterans like Arwind Santos and Robert Bolick. And malaking plus yun,” said Tan, who was initially appointed interim coach during the Governors’ Cup as replacement to Pido Jarencio.

He was later promoted as full-time coach during the off-season, with Jarencio taking over as team manager.

During his first conference stint with the Batang Pier, Bolick was the team’s leading scorer and Santos, the former PBA MVP, as the leading voice inside the team dugout.

But the 42-year-old Santos has since taken his act to the Pampanga Lanterns in the MPBL, while Bolick’s return to Northport remains hanging in the balance following a short stint with the Fukushima Firebonds in the Japan B League.

Tan said the absence of the two is definitely huge shoes to fill.

“Experience pa lang malaking factor na yun,” he added.

While the Batang Pier still have the likes of Jeff Chan, the returning Prince Caperal, and guards Paolo Taha and Paul Zamar, the Northport coach mentioned the need for the team’s bunch of rookies to step up immediately and plug the void left by Santos and Bolick.

“Kailangan ma fill-in yung spot na yung mga mga rookies namin,” he said.

The Batang Pier are definitely among the teams with a young roster after taking in Fran Yu, Cade Flores, and Brent Paraiso from the recent rookie draft, not to mention first round pick Zavier Lucero, who is still recuperating from an ACL injury.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Arvin Tolentino is expected to become the new face of Northport, but with solid support from former no. 1 pick Joshua Munzon, the improving sophomore JM Calma, the returning William Navarro, and Australian import Venky Jois.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“We’re excited for the coming season,” added Tan.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph