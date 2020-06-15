Apologetic Tab Baldwin tells PBA his comments were 'taken out of context'

TAB Baldwin was apologetic on Monday when he faced PBA commissioner Willie Marcial via Zoom video conference following his controversial comments about the league, its officiating and the country’s local coaches.

In a report by the league's official website, Baldwin said he didn’t intend to cause controversy from the comments he made during the Coaches Unfiltered podcast where he delved on the league’s format and officiating.

“I feel bad that has happened and that is not my intention,” Baldwin was quoted as saying.

Baldwin sought a meeting with Marcial in his capacity as TNT assistant coach after his recent comments earned the ire of PBA officials, league coaches and even those belonging to the Basketball Coaches Association of the Philippines.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

The PBA deemed Baldwin’s comments 'detrimental to the league.'

Baldwin, according to the league, told Marcial during the meeting that his comments were in response to a question of “what surprised me when I first came to the Philippines” and that his response were taken out of context.

The report didn’t state the sanction the PBA will be imposing to Baldwin, although Marcial earlier stated that the league will either fine and/or suspend the concurrent Gilas program director and Ateneo coach.

Aside from Marcial, also present during the Zoom video conference were league counsel Melvin Mendoza and head of operations Eric Castro.

During the podcast, Baldwin stated the PBA has a “flawed” tournament format and suggested that the import-laden conference should have two or three reinforcements. Baldwin also touched on the officiating of the league by saying that imports are getting an advantage in calls.

Baldwin also said that PBA coaches are “tactically immature,” which drew a flak not just from his colleagues from the league but also outside.