Tab Baldwin reaches out, seeks audience with PBA hierarchy after criticism

FINDING himself in hot water, former Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin has sought an audience with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial obviously to sort out the mess created by his unsavory remarks against Asia’s pioneering pro league.

Baldwin, also project director of the Gilas Pilipinas program, reached out to Marcial shortly after being criticized by PBA and local coaches alike for the unfavorable statements he made to the league that covered officiating, the one-import conference format, to the so-called ‘tactical immaturity’ of coaches.

No date has yet been set on the planned meeting.

Marcial said he’s willing to listen to what Baldwin will say, considering it was the 62-year-old American-New Zealander who personally approached and asked for a personal meeting with him.

The PBA commissioner earlier disclosed about his plan to slap Baldwin a hefty fine and possible suspension for his scathing comments about the second oldest basketball league in the world.

“Siya naman ang nagpasabi na gusto niyang makipag-usap,” said Marcial. “Tayo naman nagbibigay ng pagkakataon sa lahat. Kahit yung mga players or coaches na may automatic fines, pero gusto tayong makausap, pinagbibigyan natin yun.”

Marcial, however, is tight-lipped on the possible fine to be slapped on Baldwin, who he said, is officially listed as part of the TnT Katropa coaching staff as one of the team’s deputies.