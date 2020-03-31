Blackwater uses break to get injured players back to full fitness

BLACKWATER is taking advantage of the suspension of games to get its team back in full fitness for the resumption of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Coach Nash Racela said the shelving of games and suspension of practices due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is an opportunity for his key players to rest and for those injured to heal.

Among the injured players are Mac Belo and Carl Bryan Cruz, who were originally slated to miss the early part of the Philippine Cup prior to the suspension of games.

“Maayos naman ‘yung paghahanda namin sana for the conference though we were having injuries kaya kulang kami sa ensayo,” said Racela during a recent SPIN Sidelines episode. “Actually, ‘yung sudden suspension ng liga, in a way, (was an opportunity) para maka-recover ‘yung mga players.”

Belo underwent knee surgery and was scheduled to miss a maximum of two months, while Cruz also had surgery to remove bone spurs.

Racela said the primary concern at this time is the health of the Elite’s players as well as the coaching staff as they follow the orders of the government to stay at home as much as possible to avert the spread of the virus.

“But more than anything else, ang pinaka-importante is ‘yung health ng bawat isa. Ngayon, nagsu-submit kami sa utos ng suspension ng practices,” said Racela.

Prior to the suspension of practices, Racela said he was happy with the progress of the Elite since he took over as coach from interim Aris Dimaunahan.

“Siyempre, hindi naman ganun ka-smooth ‘yung pagdadaanan namin because we understand that as a team, we are going through a process. Natutuwa kami ng buong coaching staff na nakikita namin ‘yung development ng team,” Racela said.

“Kahit mabagal ‘yung pag-usad namin, we are very positive na as long as we put in the work and do our part, mukha namang mapapaganda ‘yung performance na makikita namin sa hinaharap,” said Racela.