Summon, fines await Jose, Canaleta after incurring first F2 in PBA bubble

SMART CLARK GICA CITY – KG Canaleta and Raymar Jose are expectd to be summoned after incurring the first flagrant foul penalty 2 infractions in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

The two big men were ejected with five seconds left in the Wednesday’s game between Meralco and Blackwater after they were caught swinging at each other in the final five seconds of the match at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Both Canaleta and Jose were ejected out of the game won by the Bolts, 89-85.

“Siguradong summon yan. F2, e,” said commissioner Willie Marcial, who saw the incident from his view at the AUF ringside.

An F2 violation merits a P20K sanction.

Meralco coach Norman Black is keeping his fingers crossed only sanction will be meted out and no suspension as it doesn’t bode well for teams which only has a 15-man roster to even lose one of their players.

“I hope not,” was Black’s curt reply when asked about it.

Replays showed Jose slightly pushing off Canaleta as both teams jockey for position coming off a Blackwater timeout. The Blackwater big man then retaliated and swung a forearm on the Meralco forward, and later hit Jose with another one on the body.

The Bolts led, 87-80, when the endgame incident happened. Jose incidentally, had just been fielded in with 20 seconds to go for big man Raymond Almazan.

Meralco improved to a 4-3 record following the win, while Blackwater suffered a fourth straight loss and tumbled to a 2-5 slate.

