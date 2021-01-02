PBA yearender: Return of the Beast, Wright stuff mark rise of Phoenix

PHOENIX Super LPG saw the return of its enigmatic star in 2020, leading to a relatively successful bubble campaign despite its semifinal exit in the Philippine Cup.

Here’s a summary of what transpired in the Fuel Masters’ campaign in 2020.

Topex replaces Alas

Phoenix made the only coaching change of 2020 when it removed Louie Alas from his post last September. The Fuel Masters made the coaching change after Alas was suspended for violating health protocols during their training session in the lead-up to the bubble. Alas was replaced by his lead assistant Topex Robinson on an interim basis before being appointed permanently for the post.

Fresh contract for Calvin

It was a merry Christmas for Calvin Abueva after the Phoenix Super LPG star was renewed by the ballclub with a three-year contract before 2020 ended. Abueva got a well-deserved extension after his performance in the bubble where he averaged 13.67 points, 10.67 rebounds, 6.67 assists, and 1.33 steals in the Philippine Cup. He is also one of the candidates for the Best Player of the Conference award.

Wright in hunt for BPC

Matthew Wright had his best season of his career in 2020 where he averaged 22.82 points on his way to being a candidate for the Best Player of the Conference award. Wright started the bubble on a high note after erupting for 36 points in their 116-98 win over Meralco last October 12, a performance that led to him topping the statistical points standings at one point in the bubble. Another memorable game for Wright was in the quarterfinals where he hit a running shot to send the Fuel Masters to an 89-88 win over Magnolia.

Phoenix rises

The Fuel Masters played in the bubble with much to prove and that led to an 8-3 record and second place at the end of the elimination round. Matthew Wright, Calvin Abueva, and Jason Perkins where the cornerstones of the squad, but they also got a lot of support from other key guys such as Justin Chua and RJ Jazul. Phoenix Super LPG edged Magnolia in the first round, but its finals aspirations fell short as the Fuel Masters lost to TNT in the knockout game of the semifinals, bowing to TNT, 91-81.

Abueva reinstated

The biggest story for the Fuel Masters in 2020 was no doubt the lifting of suspension of Calvin Abueva by the PBA. Abueva finally played his first game back last October 26 where he finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in their 114-110 win over NLEX. A lot went through before the reinstatement, including the initial non-inclusion of Abueva in the bubble roster. Abueva was later included in the line-up, and joined the team in Clark following a meeting with the Games and Amusements Board. The issue came to a head when head coach Topex Robinson cried during the postgame interview last October 23 as he dedicated their 91-84 win over Magnolia to Abueva, who was finally reinstated days later following a meeting with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

