Sumang hopes hamstring injury heals quickly as NorthPort makes late playoff push

ANTIPOLO CITY – Roi Sumang hopes to recover quickly from the hamstring injury he suffered in NorthPort’s 101-93 victory over Phoenix on Saturday in the PBA Governors Cup on Saturday night.

Sumang exited the game midway in the second quarter when he hurt his right leg with 6:38 to play before halftime. He first hit both his free throws before being substituted by Paolo Taha, with the Batang Pier ahead, 38-31.

“Pumitik na lang siya bigla, e. Wala namang may gustong mangyari ito,” said the veteran guard afterwards as he limped his way out of the Ynares Center.

A free agent acquisition by the Batang Pier, Sumang will have the leg checked then possibly undergo PRP treatment by Monday.

He hopes the injury will quickly heal given that NorthPort has suddenly come alive for a possible shot at a playoffs berth.

Roi Sumang is eager to help as Northport goes for a playoff spot.

PHOTO: PBA Images

The Batang Pier clinched their third straight win for a 3-5 record, with still three more games left in the eliminations including against Terrafirma and Blackwater.

“So sana gumaling agad kasi last two, three games namin puwede pa kaming makapasok sa playoffs,” said Sumang, who was actually an original draftee by the NorthPort franchise back in 2015.

“Sana mabilis siyang mag-heal kasi ang ganda na ng tinatakbo ng team namin.”

Sumang added to the growing list of injured players in NorthPort’s roster that also included Kevin Ferrer, Jonathan Grey, Art Dela Cruz, and even rookie Jamie Malonzo, who played through the pain of an injured pinky finger suffered during the team’s 103-101 win over Magnolia the last time.

