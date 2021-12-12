TNT gains 3x3 semis, denies Purefoods’ back-to-back bid

ALMOST down and out, TNT is suddenly in the semifinals and in strong contention for another leg title in the PBA 3x3 tournament.

The Tropang Giga denied Purefoods’ bid for a back-to-back title behind a 14-10 victory in the Leg 5 quarterfinals to progress to the Final Four on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The maiden leg champion survived its third sudden death dating back from pool play to make it deep in the playoffs of the three-a-side tournament.

Lervin Flores and the Tropang Giga are in the Round of Four.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

TNT will meet Terrafirma in the semis for a berth in the final.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Dyip came back and nipped Pioneer Pro Tibay in overtime, 19-17, in their own quarterfinals pairing.

The other semis match features Leg 2 winner Meralco agains Limitless Appmasters.

The Bolts slammed the door on the San Miguel Beermen, 14-10, while the Appmasters outlasted Platinum Karaoke in overtime, 15-14.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.