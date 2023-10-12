COLUMN: Curious team decisions quite a jolt for Bolts

CHICAGO - Pardon the pun, but what's happening with the Meralco Bolts right now is a bit jolting.

They're doing things over there that you can only expect from an independent team, like making cuts on a dime (hello, Franky Johnson!) and signing players to contracts that are shorter than a mini skirt.

Don't get me wrong. Those are business decisions, carefully conceived and executed with loving corporate care. But that's not the Meralco way.

Sheltered under the MVP umbrella, Meralco is first and foremost all about family. The pursuit of winning basketball games is a distant second goal.

Unfortunately, the Bolts' recent personnel decisions have vibrated anything but the static of love.

Johnson, who played well during the PBA On Tour, is out of the league and scampering to find a new home with mere weeks before another conference starts, while two players only have one-conference deals that make them feel like doing a trapeze act.

WALKING ON A TIGHTROPE

"These boys left jobs and other opportunities for the draft to have some sort of security in the PBA. Where is the safety net?" moaned an ally of one of the affected players.

"So if Ginebra gave that deal to Scottie Thompson, you think Scottie will become who he is now? Everything takes time. Short contracts come across as a try-out only," said another player rep.

Very fair points.

So how did a traditionally controversy-free franchise suddenly get embroiled in one?

It began with the departure of coach Norman Black, who was bumped to a different role in the organization. Black was replaced by Luigio Trillo.

And then the team hired Nenad Vucinic as active consultant, giving him a vote on personnel matters.

EVERYTHING WILL BE FINE

There are no villains here.

Luigi Trillo is a pro, a loyal soldier who can work with anyone. His brother Paolo Trillo has a similar DNA and will continue to be a good GM.

Nenad is a stand-up guy as well. He regrets seeing Franky go and seeing players signed only to one-conference contracts. But Vucinic has no control of the budget.

To be clear, Vucinic likes both players and the odds of them eventually signing long-term deals are excellent.

Bottomline is, a top company official told me, the Bolts will continue to mirror the image and likeness of their corporate parent, Meralco. They will also embrace the same mantra that costs - as long as it's reasonable - will not be placed ahead of team success.

Just like any other regime change, the Bolts are going through a transition period that will navigate bumps and bruises.

It's a temporary discomfort for long-lasting happiness.

