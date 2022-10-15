ROS fields all-Filipino squad as Steve Taylor Jr. under health protocols

RAIN or Shine won't be having the benefit of an import when it plays giant TNT Tropang Giga Saturday in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Steve Taylor Jr. was placed under health and safety protocols and was not around at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

That leaves the Elasto Painters without a solid man in the middle who will match up with TNT's Cameron Oliver.

The Tropang Giga have an even 1-1 record, while the Elasto Painters are at 2-2.

