Terrafirma coach raves about Stephen Holt's poise, versatility

SO far, so good for Terrafirma with Stephen Holt as well as its import Thomas De Thaey in its fold.

Holt, the top overall pick in the PBA Season 48 Rookie Draft, was impressive in his first tune-up game with Terrafirma where the Dyip defeated NLEX on Wednesday by a wide margin.

Head coach Johnedel Cardel said Holt has already got himself acclimatized with the team’s system after signing with the Dyip last week.

“Ang laking dagdag ‘to para sa amin. Malaking maitutulong sa team. ‘Yung leadership niya nandoon kaya maganda ‘yung nilaro namin kanina,” said Cardel.

“Veteran na siya,” Cardel added. “With his age, nasa peak na siya ng career niya. Tapos naglaro siya sa Europe. Mataas ‘yung basketball IQ. He can play 1 to 3 positions. Kaya malalim na ‘yung rotation namin. Kapag maganda ang start, na-susustain,” said Cardel.

Cardel is also happy with the performance of De Thaey, the Dyip’s 32-year-old import of Belgian descent who once played for North Carolina State in the US NCAA.

“Role player din at hindi matakaw sa bola. Dumedepensa, assists, at rebounding, ininvolve niya talaga ‘yung mga locals,” said Cardel.

Dyip 2-0 in preseason

The win was actually the Dyip’s second in as many tune-up games after defeating NorthPort, but Holt didn’t play in that one as he just arrived in Manila.

Even Taylor Miller, the team’s No. 12 pick, is also showing a lot of promise, according to Cardel.

“Okay naman. Athletic na bata. Mataas ang talon. Nag-aadjust pa rin siya sa larong Pilipino,” said Cardel.

With the promising rookies blending with holdovers led by Juami Tiongson, Cardel believes that Terrafirma has definitely improved in terms of depth, based on the first few tune-up games that they played.

