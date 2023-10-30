Terrafirma has made PBA playoffs just once. Holt says that's about to change

STEPHEN Holt has set his sights on the playoffs, and even championships, as he enters his first season with Terrafirma.

The No. 1 pick in the PBA Season 48 draft said he has been in the playoffs every year as a professional player, and he wants nothing less in this foray with a Dyip team that has been to the postseason just once since its inception in 2014.

“It’s all about winning,” said Holt, eager to bring a winning mentality to Terrafirma. “I know this team has struggled. I love to make the playoffs. Every year in my career, so far, I’ve made the playoffs. I’m not trying to have that streak end with Terrafirma.”

“Everyday, it’s just about working hard, coming together, and hopefully, we can get some wins this season in the conference,” Holt said.

Terrafirma, from upper management down to the players, has been optimistic about its chances for the season with the entry of Holt, a 31-year-old product of Saint Mary’s who has been through different countries before taking his act to his mother's homeland.

The Dyip also got athletic guard Taylor Miller and big man Kemark Carino in the draft.

With the goal of making it to the playoffs, Holt said it also comes with fighting for championships which is always realistic every season.

“That’s why we compete. You are not a champion until you knock somebody off. Teams have to beat us. Maybe on the roster, in experience, they might be better than us. (But) that’s why we play the game. That’s why we have fans. That’s why we have star players and stuff. It’s for us to go out there and put on a show and see who wins at the end of the day,” said Holt.

Holt said he has been making a point to become a good influence to the team since he no longer is a rookie in the truest sense.

“Obviously, I’m not a rookie technically with all the experience I had overseas. And the guys and coaches know that I’m a good dude on and off the court and I care about the right things especially working hard, helping the guys in a positive way and hopefully, we are going to have a successful season this year,” Holt said.

Holt said the new guys have been building chemistry with the holdovers led by Juami Tiongson, who will share backcourt duties with him with the Dyip.

“Juami has been great. He has been a great dude, just helping me on and off the floor. I’m really excited for me to get a chance to work with him because he is a veteran as well. He is a very good shooter, good passer, good playmaker, and I feel like we bounce each other off,” Holt said.

