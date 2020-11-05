Steady Stanley in a great rhythm ahead of Ginebra-TNT face-off

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – It’s going to be a battle royale as TnT Tropang Giga and Barangay Ginebra clash in a highly-awaited duel between co-leaders in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Stanley Pringle said the Kings need to be locked in if they are going to get the better of a side he referred to as a ‘giant team.’

“They’re definitely a great team so it’s going to be a great challenge for us,” said the prolific guard of the match-up that serves as the main game of another quadruple header on Friday at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“I think we’re just really got to focus in and watch film and get the direction from the coaches. We may have to break in down on film because we really have to try and execute the game plan.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

By the end of the games on Wednesday night, the Kings and Tropang Texters found themselves tied again for the top spot with identical 6-2 records after contrasting fates against separate opponents.

The Tropang Giga lost to Magnolia, 102-92, while the Kings rode on eight players finishing in double figures led by the 17 of Pringle to turn back NorthPort, 112-100, in the nightcap.

Pringle also added eight rebounds and three assists in yet another impressive performance that prompted Ginebra coach Tim Cone to label him not only as the most consistent Ginebra player, but ‘the most consistent in the entire league.’

But the 33-year-old Fil-Am guard said credit should go to Cone and his staff as well as the entire team for allowing him to play steady on a nightly basis inside the bubble.

“I’m just getting better and keeping the rhythm,” said Pringle, who scored 31 points just a night ago in the Kings’ 87-81 victory over the Alaska Aces.

“Just focus on the direction they give me. They’re always helping us, so credit that to the coaching staff and to the veteran players of the team.”