Status of PBA rookies loaned to Gilas to be tackled in year's first board meeting

THE status of the five players selected in the PBA special draft in 2019 could be tackled once the league schedules its first board meeting of the year.

Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, and Mike Nieto were the players picked in the special draft of 2019 to be on loan to Gilas Pilipinas, but the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) can actually release them from international duty if it decides so.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the first board meeting of 2021 will also determine whether the five cagers will remain on loan for Gilas or will now be playing for their PBA teams.

“Pag-uusapan namin ‘yan sa susunod na board meeting,” said Marcial. “Ang usapan talaga, basta kailangan sila, nandoon sila.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The next board meeting could come late in January when the complete list of applicants for the 2021 draft is submitted.

Also expected to be in the agenda is whether there will be another special draft for 2021 where the players will once again be on loan for Gilas before playing for their mother squads.

Go was selected first in the special draft by Terrafirma, while Suerte, Matt Nieto, Bulanadi, and Mike Nieto were picked by Blackwater, NLEX, Alaska, and Rain or Shine, respectively.

The five are the cornerstones of the Gilas cadet squad that was fielded by the SBP in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers. They are also being groomed to suit up for the Philippines come the country’s hosting of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

They are also expected to be part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool being formed to play in the February window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers to be held in Clark, Pampanga.

Continue reading below ↓

With the Philippines battling Asian powerhouse Korea and Indonesia in the window, the SBP is forming a mix of PBA players and cadets for those matches.

___

For more Gilas updates, click here.